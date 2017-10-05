Beavercreek Township files lawsuit

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township filed a lawsuit against a former employee claiming fraud and misappropriation.

In the lawsuit, filed Sept. 22 in Greene County Common Please Court, the township alleges that James Barone — who served as assistant to the fiscal officer and finance director — “materially misrepresented his credentials to the township and the township staff, and in doing so, he defrauded the township and misappropriated township funds.”

The complaint seeks a $25,000 judgment for compensatory and liquidated damages for fraud, civil theft and unjust enrichment, according to a press release from Township Administrator Alex Zaharieff and court records.

The township attempted to resolve the matter which would have resulted in the repayment of funds “obtained by Mr. Barone during his employment,” the release said. But “Mr. Barone, through his attorney, was not willing to resolve this matter to the satisfaction of the township,” according to the township.

There is no attorney listed for Barone, who according to the court records has a Columbus-area mailing address.

Judge Steven Wolaver is listed as the presiding judge.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

