Cedarville professor explores ‘Life in the Wild’

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s Dan DeWitt, Ph.D., associate professor of applied theology and apologetics and director for the Center for Biblical Apologetics and Public Christianity, has written a new book, “Life in the Wild: Fighting for Faith in a Fallen World.” The book will be published Feb. 1.

“Life in the Wild” is based on the first three chapters of Genesis. DeWitt examines the fall in Genesis 3 and describes seven clear consequences of the fall that are stated in the Bible, including spiritual separation from God, physical death, environmental turmoil, gender dysphoria and moral confusion.

DeWitt’s inspiration for “Life in the Wild” came several years ago as he led a university student ministry. He saw many students were wrestling with the goodness of God in the face of so much pain and suffering in the world.

“I didn’t want to respond with the typical philosophical arguments, as important as they are,” DeWitt said. “I wanted to dig into the Bible and ask the question, ‘What if we really take Genesis 3 seriously and look at all the ways it says the world’s messed up?’ It’s clear that Genesis 3 is actually a fitting description of things we encounter on a daily basis. All of the problems we face now can be traced back to that garden and that snake.”

According to DeWitt, the problem of evil is a persistent dilemma for people of faith, and it needs to be addressed.

“I try to explain pastorally how, in light of the fall, we can be more faithful,” DeWitt said. “How can we hold more tightly to our hope in Christ? How can we preach this truth to ourselves? What I hope readers understand is that the Bible takes pain and suffering very seriously.”

DeWitt has taught theology and apologetics at Cedarville since 2016, and the content of “Life in the Wild” has shown up in many of his classes. “It’s been helpful for students to see the specific ways that things in life are traced back to the fall,” he explained.

DeWitt has authored several books including “Jesus or Nothing” and “Christ or Chaos.” He is currently working on his third book in a five-part series called “The Owlings: A Worldview Novella.”

DeWitt will preach about “Life in the Wild” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 at Cedarville University. That afternoon, DeWitt will sign books in the campus bookstore. There will be an apologetics event about the book at the Center for Biblical and Theological Studies, Room 115. Visiting professor Sam Allberry will interview DeWitt and facilitate the program.