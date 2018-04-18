Senior center to roast Cliff Johnson

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center will be filled with good-hearted laughter and an overall great time as community leader Dr. Clifford Johnson is put on the “chopping block” for a good cause.

Johnson, a World War II fighter pilot who was part of the 419th Night Fighter Squadron of the 13th Air Force Army Air Corps will be the subject of a roast 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Johnson has a long career in education and retired from Cedarville University as the assistant to the president in 2003.

Johnson has agreed to be the “target” of his “roasters’” affection to raise funds for a worthy cause. Proceeds from the dinner will support the home-delivered meal program. The senior center provides approximately 30,000 meals each year to individuals who are unable to cook for themselves or go out to restaurants to eat. The center cooks, packages and delivers the meals each weekday via eight routes. Many of the individuals who receive the meals are unable to pay for them and no one is turned away for inability to pay. Events, like this roast, help fill these unfunded needs.

Johnson is married to Dr. Pam Johnson and lives in Cedarville. He is active at Grace Baptist Church and serves as a Rotarian in the Xenia Rotary Club. He is on the board of directors of the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center where he service as vice-chair. He also served as a member and officer of the 13th Air Force Veterans’ Association.

Sponsors include Greene Memorial Hospital, Hospitality Center for Rehab and Healing, Legacy Village, Collett Propane, McIlvaine Realtors, Thomas Neeld, and Wickline’s Florist.

To purchase tickets or to donate to the event, call 937-376-4353 or visit the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, 130 E. Church St., Xenia.