New teaching pharmacy to serve Village of Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Investing in the Village of Cedarville and serving the local community is at the heart of a proposed venture that will return a pharmacy to the eastern Greene County community.

Cedar Care, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cedarville University that operates under an independent board of directors, announced today that it would purchase the historic Cedarville Hardware store located at the intersection of S.R. 72 and S.R. 42 in downtown Cedarville. Cedar Care plans to open a community pharmacy at that location this summer.

The new pharmacy, after renovating the historic nature of the former hardware store, is expected to open in fall 2018.

Under the leadership of Jeb Ballentine, a licensed pharmacist, the independent Cedar Care Village Pharmacy will also serve as a learning-laboratory for students enrolled in Cedarville University’s Doctor of Pharmacy program. This will ensure that the care the pharmacy provides to the Cedarville community is based on the latest research and state-of-the-art technology.

“The new Cedar Care Village Pharmacy will focus on the needs of our community, while also benefitting the pharmacy students at the university,” said Dr. Marc Sweeney, president of the board of directors for Cedar Care, LLC, and dean of the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy. “This will be a teaching pharmacy for our students as well as a ministry to the Village of Cedarville.”

In addition to serving the healthcare needs of the community and contributing to revitalization efforts in the downtown area, the new pharmacy will benefit the village tax base. Future expansion of the pharmacy could include a limited-hours minute clinic and expanded retail services at the location.

Following the unexpected death of the hardware store’s owner, Glenn Fawcett, in December 2017, Cedar Care LLC approached the family with an offer to purchase the current hardware store building, which is a landmark building in the Village of Cedarville.

The Fawcett family is pleased that the Village will have a pharmacy that will serve the community and provide educational benefits to students.

“Glenn’s desire was to serve the community and improve downtown with his talents and abilities,” said Melissa Fawcett, the spokesperson for the Fawcett family. “We believe a pharmacy is in line with his legacy, and that this change would be something he would be proud of.”