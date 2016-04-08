Taste of Greene County set for Sunday

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Taste of Greene County event Sunday. There, attendees will be able to get a taste of what the area’s restaurants have to offer, all under one roof.

“There’s such a great variety of food that [attendees are] going to get to sample foods from all around Greene County for one low price,” Beavercreek Chamber Operations Manager Dawn Mader said.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn.

“We have different foods as far as sandwiches, as well as different types of entrées, pasta dishes, Indian dishes, … we have a new category we’ve added this year, which is the international dish, as well as we have a new sandwich category, just because we had a few of those restaurants come in to play,” Mader said. “We’ve got a variety of restaurants that are partaking.”

Restaurants expected to show off their foods are: Bar Louie; DiBella’s Subs; McAlister’s Deli; bd’s Mongolian Grill; elé Cake Co.; Mimi’s Cafe; Beef O’Brady’s; Giovanni’s Pizzeria Ristorante e Italiano; Packy’s Sports Bar and Grill; Bob Evans; Holiday Inn Fairborn; Qdoba Mexican Grill; Bravo! Cucina Italiana; IHOP; Soin Medical Center; Cake, Hope and Love; Jeet India; The Oilerie, Chicago Gyros and Dogs; LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria; Young’s Jersey Dairy; City Barbeque; Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market and Smoothie King.

Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite entries in several different categories, including appetizer, soup or salad, breakfast, international cuisine, entrée, sandwich, dessert, beverage, best overall entry and best decorated booth. The event’s award ceremony will take place at 2:45 p.m.

Additionally, 27 raffle baskets and 6 silent auction baskets will be available at the event.

Tickets will be available at BeavercreekChamber.org until 5 p.m. April 8: $6 for kids ages 6-12 and free for those under 6, $15 for adults, $13 for active duty military personnel and seniors. After that time, tickets will be available at the door for $18.

At the Taste of Greene County, attendees will be able to sample what the area’s restaurants have to offer, all under one roof. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2016/04/web1_taste3.jpgAt the Taste of Greene County, attendees will be able to sample what the area’s restaurants have to offer, all under one roof. File photos At the Taste of Greene County, attendees will be able to sample what the area’s restaurants have to offer, all under one roof. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2016/04/web1_taste2.jpgAt the Taste of Greene County, attendees will be able to sample what the area’s restaurants have to offer, all under one roof. File photos

By Nathan Pilling npilling@civitasmedia.com