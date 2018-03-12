Kenneth D. McCarty

JAMESTOWN — Kenneth Dale McCarty, age 82, was called to God’s eternal kingdom, Sunday morning February 25, 2018 at Pristine Senior Living Center in Jamestown. Ken was a realtor and auctioneer. He was involved in the Caesars Creek Grange. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington, Ohio. He was born May 16, 1935 in Highland County, Ohio the son of the late Buel and Opal Rayburn McCarty. He is preceded in death by his wife Ella J. McCarty, whom he married December 20, 1969 in Fayetteville, Ohio. He was very fortunate to have found a wonderful and cherished companion, Kathy Pignotti, of Jamestown, who made the last 5 years wonderful. Ken is survived by four children, Charles (Margaret) Adams of Yellow Springs, Debbie (John) Smith of Wilmington, John (Becky) Adams of Bellbrook, and Roger (Karen) Adams of Centerville; grandchildren, Eric (Alexis) Adams, Nicole (Matt) Will, Chastity (Michael) Flanigan, George (Wendy) Smith, Kimberly (Corey) Bratton, Heather Adams, and Kenneth Adams; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Stella, and Memphis Adams, Addy and Carter Will, Alex, Austin, and Andrew Flanigan, Ashley Neidich, Daizey and Jorgia Smith, and Alyssa and Grace Robinson. He is also survived by sisters Lois (Lee) Morris of Centerville and Bonnie (John) Howe of Bellbrook; brother Kermit (Carol) McCarty of Beavercreek; and niece and nephews Tine, Brian and Michael. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday April 7, 2018 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with a gathering following in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, as Kenneth had a special bond with his special needs great grandson, Andrew Flanigan, donations are directed to Little Hearts Big Smiles, http;//www.littlehearstsbigsmiles.org. The Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to sign our online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see our Facebook page Brown Funeral Home.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_McCarty.jpg