Local students attend Buckeye Boys State

XENIA — A local American Legion post sponsored a trip for area high school students to attend Buckeye Boys State.

General Daniel James American Legaion Post #776 sent Uzair Williams and Hasain Akinyele from Xenia, along with Canon Ford from Wilmington, and Julian Newsom from Northmont to the annual mock government event, held June 10-17 at Miami University in Oxford.

The main objective is to train students who have completed their junior year in high school in duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship by providing attendees the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

The two Xenia students were elected as city councilmen.

Buckeye Boys State delegates are also sponsored by Greene County African American Ministerial Alliance, Peter D. Stephan, McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia Rotary Club, and Xenia Kiwanis Club.