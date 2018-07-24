Jamestown man drowns in Tennessee

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. —A Jamestown man died July 21 after a boating accident in Tennessee.

According to WVLT and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Richard Curry, 52, fell from a pontoon boat on Norris Lake and drowned.

The Campbell County Rescue Squad recovered the Curry’s body at 8:31 p.m. in about 64 feet of water. Officers with the TWRA said a bass boat was involved in a minor accident inside a “no wake” zone at 7:54 p.m. and both boats went to a fuel dock at Shanghai Marina.

Officials said the man removed his life jacket just before attempting to step onto the fueling dock. He fell into the water between the pontoon and the dock, and did not resurface, WVLT reported.