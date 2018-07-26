Walking club celebrating 30 years

XENIA — The Xenia Walking Club will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a pair of 5K walks Saturday, July 28.

The walks begin between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Shawnee Park and must finish by 3 p.m. Both are free unless walkers want IVV credit, which costs $3. The trails are rated 1A by the American Volkssport Association standards.

One 5K will be in the neighborhoods around the park, while the other will go out to James Ranch Park and cover a portion of the bike trail through Sol Arnovitz Park, Victorian Town House, The Chew House, Galloway Cabin and the Brantley Carriage House Museum, among others.

Both walks are suitable for wagons and strollers, however wheelchairs may have some difficulty in areas without curb cuts.

For more information, visit www.ava.org or the Xenia Walking Club on Facebook.