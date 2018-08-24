Greeneview Class of 1958 reunites

Submitted photo

The Greeneview High School class of 1958 held its 60th reunion Aug. 18. First row, Donna Fulk Curtis, Marlene Cox, Bussie Ferguson, Margaret Carter Miller, Bonnie Stingley Wilson, Peggy Ary Newell, Linda Sesslar Louderback, Sandy Gorman Steward, and Joyce Lyons Goodwin. Back row, Bob Persinger, Russell Foster, Leon Bryan, Dick Patterson, Richard Reese, Dean Howard, John Burnett, and Dick Humphrey.