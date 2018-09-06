Political activist to speak to Xenia Republicans

XENIA — Long-time political activist Elaine Herrick will be the guest speaker at the next Xenia Republican Women’s Club meeting.

Herrick, who is currently the regional liaison for the Ohio Secretary of State, is a veteran and has recruited, supported and guided candidates for many local, state and national offices. She is the Dayton coordinator for the Missing in America Project and was co-founder of the Final Salute Society.

Herrick also serves as the community representative for the Montgomery County Common Pleas Veterans Court and advisory board member. She was selected to the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and has received many other awards. Her topic for the meeting will be about some new initiatives implemented by the Ohio Secretary of State.

The meeting will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at the Greene County Republican Headquarters, 45 E. Main St.

The public is invited. For more information call 937-371-2134.