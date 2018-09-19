Village office get facelift

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Village of Jamestown recognized several people who helped remodel the council meeting room. Businesses involved were Hall J Hill Painting, Elite Painting, Tonya Whaley Painting, and Henderson Painting. The Jamestown library provided the carpet. Pictured are: Front (left):Todd Brown from Elite Painting, Billy Henderson from Henderson painting, Hall J. Hill III, and Alma Herby from the Greeneview library; Back: Hall J. Hill II, Mayor Dale Watson, Tonya Whaley from Tonya Whaley Painting, and Paul Gregor.