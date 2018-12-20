CU prof’s book wins awards

CEDARVILLE — It’s been a banner year for Dr. Dan DeWitt, director for the Center for Biblical Apologetics and Public Christianity and associate professor of applied theology and apologetics at Cedarville University.

Not only has DeWitt written a new children’s book, but the book, “The Friend Who Forgives,” has been named the “book of the year” by two national organizations. Christianity Today named DeWitt’s first children’s book as its 2019 top book, while The Gospel Coalition added to DeWitt’s accomplishment by naming it the best children’s book this year. The awards were announced last week by both organizations.

Christianity Today selected 13 different books most likely to influence Christian life and culture in the upcoming year. DeWitt’s book will be honored in the January/February issue of the magazine.

While writing a book about Peter, the disciple of Jesus and a key leader in the early Christian church, for an adult audience, DeWitt’s editor suggested that he write another book geared toward children.

“The Friend Who Forgives,” published in September 2018, retells the story of Peter and his friendship with Jesus. Even though Peter makes mistakes time and time again, Jesus continues to forgive him. The book teaches both children and adults alike about the unfailing grace of God, the friend who forgives.

“In the broader market of Christian childrens’ books, I think this one tries to really stick to the biblical narrative without adding too much,” said DeWitt. “I thank God for the opportunity to have been a part of this and am thrilled to see how well it has been received.”

DeWitt is not only a professor and author, he is also a sketch artist and blogger. His articles have been published in magazines including Desiring God, The Gospel Coalition, Relevant Magazine, and many others. He has published books with Crossway, The Good Book Company and Broadman and Holman.