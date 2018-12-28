Xenia Library plans winter events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of January at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. To register for an event call at 937-352-4000.

Every Day is a Holiday, all day, Monday, Jan. 1. During January the library will be celebrating a holiday party every single day. Stop by the Youth Services department for Spaghetti Day, Rubber Duckie Day, Belly Laugh Day, Puzzle Day, and much more.

Spinecrackers: Millennial Book Club for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 2.

Make a Straw Rocket, 12-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. It’s Drinking Straw Day.

Escape Room for Kids for ages 7-12, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Can you solve all the puzzles and breakout before time is up? Registration required.

Escape Room for Teens for ages 10-18, 4-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. Can you solve the puzzles and breakout before time is up? Registration required.

Understanding your DNA Results for adults, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5. Have you already taken a DNA test, but don’t know what to do next? DNA reports can provide useful clues to guide your family history research, though sometimes those clues may seem disorienting. Experienced genealogist Diana Nelson will explain how to work with the results of AncestryDNA, FamilyTreeDNA, and 23 and Me DNA tests. This class/program is co-sponsored by the Greene County Room—Local History & Genealogy and the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society.

Build with Spaghetti, 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Try building with spaghetti and marshmallows.

Unique Calendar Class for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. Make a calendar using oversized shipping tags, card stock, rubber stamps and ink, fibers, embellishments and charms.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29. Stories, songs, fingerplays and rhymes.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29. Stories and fun.

Early Bookworms, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. Read the book prior to the program and then attend the program for a rereading with fun learning activities.

Xenia Writers’ Group for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 22. Join us as we support each other in our writing endeavors.

Explore Static Electricity, 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. Learn about static electricity with some fun, hands-on experiments.

Stories, Songs & Stretches for ages 3-6, 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31. This story time will incorporate yoga-inspired movement to help build early literacy and physical literacy skills.

Baby Story Time for ages 0-24 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 18, 25. Short stories, songs, rhymes and more.

Xenia Book Club for adults, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11. Monthly book discussion.

Introduction to Martial Arts, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Join instructor Mike Boothe. All ages welcome, but anyone under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present. Dress comfortably with movement in mind and wear comfortable shoes. Registration required.

Soapy Layers for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. Soap making to another layer or two. Learn how to make gorgeous soaps using colorants and layers.

Hat Day, all day Tuesday, Jan. 15. Stop by the Youth Services desk wearing a hat and don’t worry if you forget your hat.

Gaming and Pizza for ages 10-18, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. Pizza and game.

Dragon Stories & Crafts, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Listen to fun stories about dragons and make a dragon craft or two to take home.

Book Swap and Brunch for adults, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Join us for Book Swap and Brunch where you can swap gently used books. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

Xenia Friends Movie Series, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Fun family movie and enjoy refreshments.

Ready, Set, Draw, 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Join staff for a fun drawing activity.

Chocolate Games for ages 10-18, 4-4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Play various games with chocolate.

Bubble Wrap Painting, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. Paint with bubble wrap? Drop in and give it a try.

Learn to Clog for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. Learn some basic clogging steps and have a good time learning a traditional form of dance.

Puzzle-Palooza, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29. Celebrate National Puzzle Day by working on one of our jigsaw puzzles.

Inspire Your Heart with Art for ages 10-18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Use paints and canvas and your imagination to create your own masterpiece. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.