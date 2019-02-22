Cox announces second quarter honor rolls

XENIA — Cox Elementary School announced its second quarter honor rolls.
Fifth Grade
All A’s Honor Roll: Isaac Brown, Aleigha Frey, Dillon Tootle, and Vivian Witherell.
A/B Honor Roll: Daymian Albright, Janne Brewer, Travis Ellis, Kyla Garber, Joshua Glass, Cassidy Haines, Chloe Hicks, Paris Mitchell, Alaina Morgan, Desirae Norvell, Mackenna Spurr, Alexander Stacy, and Blake Yerian.
Fourth Grade
All A’s Honor Roll: Alexis Barlow, Kellyn Clyburn, Richa Ferguson, amd Maya Fields.
A/B Honor Roll: Elizabeth Albertini, Madison Cadle, McKenna Kumpf, Sydney Lillie, Conner Patterson, Emma Slone, Zach Stewart, Bobby Urschel, amd Madlyne Wiedenheft.
Third Grade
All A’s Honor Roll: Jonathan Brittingham, Malachi Brown, Michael Ellis, Anna Hopson, Sidnee Langston, Ava Osman, and Connor Page.
A/B Honor Roll: Colton Albertini, Zander Blackburn, Gabe Bowman, Kylie Burns, Emma Dabell, Kalem Diethorn, Daniel Donahue, Adrianna Fouse, Amira Hall, Kyle Koverman, Savannah May, Ja’Lyanah Pope, Lene’ Scott, Logan Shaw, Daisy Spurgeon, Jackson Stacy, Mackenzie Townsley, and Miles Whitehead.
List provided by Cox Elementary School.