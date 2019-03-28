GMS names February students of month

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School announced its February students of the month.

Recognized were Jaydah Nared (eighth grade); Hunter Goslant (seventh grade); Alexa Harris (sixth grade); and Jarett Daniels (fifth grade).

The school sent the following information about each student.

Nared is a conscientious student. She works hard to complete assignments and be prepared for upcoming tests and quizzes. She has reached many goals this year to improve her overall success in the classroom. She is always prepared for class and quick to offer help to anyone that needs it.

Goslant is a hardworking and very pleasant student to have in class. He is diligent and turns his work in on time. He is an active participant and is willing to help out when needed.

Harris not only does her best on her own work, but helps others too. She is a confident and cheerful student. She is an asset to Greeneview Middle School.

Daniels is respectful and attentive. He always responds positively to correction and works very hard. He is not intimidated to meet and work with an eighth grader.