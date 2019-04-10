Cedar Cliff names students of month

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff Local Schools announced the March students of the month.

Recognized were Ben Hulbert (12th grade); Emma Eggeman (11th grade); Noah Grooms (10th grade); Daniel Allen (ninth grade); Jack Czerniak (eighth grade); Paige Trimbach (seventh grade); and Zoe Digel (sixth grade).

The district sent the following information about each student.

Hulbert has been such a hard worker this senior year. When some students are starting to slack off, he is still going strong.The mature attitude he brings to class and the excellent work he does is appreciated by his teachers. Hulbert works above and beyond what average students do. He consistently completes his work at a high level and strives for perfection.

Eggeman works diligently in class, and strives for perfection. She completes work on-time and readily participates in class. Eggeman is full of spunk and energy and is a creative student. She does great work in class.

Grooms is a very bright and intelligent student who is able to grasp difficult ideas and concepts. He works hard and offers new ideas and insight on projects both in the traditional and nontraditional classroom. Grooms brings laughter to my classroom every day.

Allen is a great student, his is hardworking and motivated. He is always kind, happy, positive and enjoys school.

Czerniak is a top-notch student who goes above and beyond to learn. He asks lots of questions and does a good job making connections between content. Czerniak is always prepared and responsible. He is kind and caring toward his classmates.

Trimbach has been able to limit any distractions to complete her work with the highest marks. She is friendly and has a clever sense of humor. Trimbach has a quiet persistence.

Digel is a very kind and conscientious student. She regularly gives her best effort in all subjects and is careful to do her best work. She is very organized, hardworking, efficient, polite, and motivated.