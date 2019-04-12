Greeneview Middle names students of month

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School named its March students of the month.

Recognized were Olivia Harris (eighth grade); Addisyn Laymon (seventh grade); Peyton Applegate (sixth grade); and Monet Vest (fifth grade).

The school sent the following information about each student.

Harris is a bright student with a fun personality. She comes to class prepared, she tries to do her best, she seeks help when she doesn’t understand and she loves to laugh. Harris often looks at the bright side and sets a good example for others.

Laymon is a pleasure to have in class. She shoes great diligence in her schoolwork. She is an active participant in class and she is always willing to volunteer to help out with whatever needs completed.

Applegate is a very caring and helpful student. He always volunteers to answer questions and to help fellow students and teachers. He has a positive attitude that carries over into his work. Applegate is a great role model to his peers.

Vest is polite and respectful. She pays great attention to every detail. She goes above and beyond what is usually expected. Vest comes to school each day prepared to learn. Her exceptional effort is a great example for other students. She makes thoughtful comments. Vest is extremely organized and has the ability to help other students. She has been willing to try new things and work with new people.