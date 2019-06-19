Committee seeking volunteers

FAIRBORN — The Sweet Corn Festival Committee is seeking a group of 10 to 15 volunteers to park cars during the event.

The Sweet Corn Festival is slated to take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Sweet Corn Festival Committee Chairperson Warren Brown said the volunteers would be responsible for parking cars 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

“We will supply safety vests, water and radios and a tent for breaks during the day and the Fairborn Police Department will be available to provide some guidance on the process,” Brown said in an email. “There is an honorarium provided for these efforts.”

“It takes 10 to 15 people during each day depending on how they want to assign people,” Brown added.

The family-oriented event promises approximately 180 food vendors and handmade arts and craft booths, including candles, wooden items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings and more. Events designed for children include pony rides and the Big Bounce.

Attendees are of course also welcome to enjoy the signature meal of the event — steamed sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop sandwiches and fresh-cut watermelon.

Parking and admission are free.

Individuals with questions or interest in helping the committee park cars during the festival should contact Brown at 937-305-0800 or warren10@ix.netcom.com.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

