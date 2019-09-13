Country Blessings Flowers & Gifts having annual gathering

XENIA — Country Blessings Flowers & Gifts is doing a lot of celebrating this weekend.

In addition to marking 21 years in business, the store is celebrating the one-year anniversary of being a full-service florist. In appreciation of its customers, the store will be having having unique specials and an anniversary flower truck full of ready-made bouquets during its annual Old Fashioned Gathering Saturday, Sept. 14.

Country Blessings Flowers & Gifts can provide unique arrangements for all occasions and will deliver.

It will also have its annual tent sale to make room for Christmas items. The store will be open and vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 20 local vendors and artists from around the Greene County area will be setting up their products and services in the parking lot of the shop, helping you prepare for the seasons ahead, as well as finding some unique, one-of-a-kind products for fall decor.

Visit Country Blessings Flowers & Gifts on Facebook to be entered into special door prizes. The store is at 491 W. Second Street.