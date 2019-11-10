Cedarville honoring area vets

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University will honor veterans and active-duty military from all branches of the military at its annual Veterans Day program 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the Dixon Ministry Center.

Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, dean of the school of business administration at Cedarville University, will be this year’s speaker. The program is open to the public.

Haymond served in the United States Air Force for more than 29 years before joining the Cedarville University faculty in 2010. While in the Air Force, Haymond, who concluded his service as a colonel, had assignments in engineering, satellite control, and launch operations. He also taught at the United States Air Force Academy and was an Air Force fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“We are privileged to have a number of veterans serving at Cedarville, and I appreciate their willingness each year to be a part of this very important chapel,” said Dr. Chet Jenkins, assistant professor of music and organizer of the event.

This Veterans Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion, also known as D-Day. The event will commemorate D-Day by looking through history and recognizing the challenges and accomplishments that veterans have faced over the years through the lens of Normandy.

“Their commitment brings to mind the words of Jesus in John 15:13, ‘Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends’ ” Jenkins said. “So we recognize that there are some who are here because of the sacrifice of another. And we honor them all.”