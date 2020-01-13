Council members sworn in

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Xenia City Council welcomed two new members last night in addition to a former member who was once again elected. A fourth was reelected to a second-consecutive term. Law Director Donnette Fisher administers the oath of office to newcomer Cody Brannum.

New council member Rebekah Dean is sworn in to city council by Law Director Donnette Fisher.

Thomas Scrivens, who was previously appointed to council, takes the oath as administered by Law Director Donnette Fisher.

Dr. Edgar Wallace, reelected by voters, is sworn in by Law Director Donnette Fisher.