Twist holding blood drive

JAMESTOWN — Twist Inc., will host a community blood drive Thursday, April 23 from 4-7 p.m.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 5100 Waynesville-Jamestown Road, Jamestown. CBC is strongly advising donors to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220 to allow for orderly and safe social distancing at blood drives and efficient blood collection.

Community Blood Center is relying on donors to maintain the blood supply as the community acts to halt the spread of COVID-19. CBC is setting strict limits on capacity at blood drives to enforce social distancing and avoid over-collection. If donors find all appointments filled, they are asked to please schedule on a different day.

CBC must continue to supply red cells, platelets and plasma to its regional hospitals. Red cells are frequently needed in surgeries and emergencies. Automated donations of platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. For more information, call a CBC specialist at 937-461-3220.

The “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop are free when you register to donate.