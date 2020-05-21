Library starts curbside service with phased reopening

GREENE COUNTY — All Greene County Public Library locations are offering curbside service for library patrons during the library’s normal operating hours.

Curbside service allows patrons to place holds on library materials and have them delivered to their automobile without contact.

This new process is similar to placing a hold on any library item: the patron selects the materials they want either by calling their community library and speaking with a reference librarian, or by using their online account to place a hold. The library then contacts the patron to let them know the materials are ready. When patrons arrive at the library, they will pull into one of the designated curbside pickup parking spots and call the number posted on the parking sign. The materials are then delivered out to the car by a library staff member. Patrons will need to provide their library card number when they arrive. Additionally, each community location has a walk-up station for patrons who arrive on foot or by bicycle.

“We want to serve the public and be safe,” said Karl Colón, executive director of the library. “Right now, curbside allows us to do the library’s work with minimal risk to our staff and the public.”

Curbside service is part of the three-phase reopening process of the Greene County Public Library system. As part of Phase One, book drops at all locations are reopened, librarians are fielding reference calls, and the interiors of the libraries themselves are being staged for the public. Although library staff are busy both inside and outside of the buildings, a date for the next phase of reopening has not been set.

“Phase Two depends on the state of public health,” said Elizabeth Cusack, deputy director of the library. “We know the community misses us and we certainly miss serving them. Our strategic plan says we will provide a safe and comfortable environment. We are working with the health commissioner to ensure we are meeting that goal.”

Visit greenelibrary.info for more information on the library’s response to COVID-19.