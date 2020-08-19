Fairborn to resume water shutoffs

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn announced Tuesday its plans to move forward with resuming water shutoffs for delinquent utility accounts.

On March 31, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency implemented an order preventing the disconnection of public water services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPA lifted the order on July 10.

For water accounts flagged as delinquent, the City of Fairborn will be resuming the disconnection process this month and throughout September.

Residents may avoid this disconnect by paying the minimum amount listed on their water invoice, if the invoice includes a delinquent notice. Doing so by the due date prevents the disconnection of service and additional fees/penalties.

Those who have questions or concerns can contact the Utilities Department at 937-754-3007.

In the announcement on Facebook, the city also provided contact information for organizations that may be able to provide financial assistance with utility balances:

Fairborn FISH — 937-879-1313

Mary, Help of Christians — 937-424-0951

St. Christopher — 937-878-5614

Community Action — 937-427-3377

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532