Preliminary Work Set To Begin For S.R. 235 Bridge Repair

XENIA — In advance of a dual bridge rehabilitation project, preliminary operations will get under way next week on State Route 235 in Greene County, and lane restrictions will be in effect through mid-December.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, crews from the Eagle Bridge Company will be placing temporary pavement along S.R. 235, between Osborn Road and S.R. 4 in Montgomery County.

Single-lane restrictions will be in effect daily from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operations. The restrictions are anticipated to be lifted by Monday, Dec. 14.

The temporary pavement is being placed for use during a bridge replacement project over Mud Run and a rehabilitation project over Mad River that will begin next year. Currently, construction on S.R. 235 is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2021, and traffic will be maintained in one lane with temporary signals through the summer.

The Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for approximately $3.8 million to complete the project, and the entire project is scheduled for completion in June 2022.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.