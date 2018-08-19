Newells celebrate 65 years

JAMESTOWN — Richard Delray and Doris Kathleen (Sprinkle) Newell will celebrate 65 years of marriage Aug. 22.

Richard Newell is a graduate of Ross Township High School, Jamestown, where he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams and then served in the US Airforce during the Korean War. He would later retired as a CDL Truck Driver in the Teamsters Union for 40 years. Richard also volunteered for many organizations.

Doris Newell is a graduate of Silvercreek High School, Jamestown, where she enjoyed home economics, cheerleading and the softball team. Doris retired from a career of over 30 years in sewing and seamstress work, mainly in men’s alterations.

In 1962, they built a ranch-style home in Gladstone, where they still live after raising their family of two: Vicki Newell, of Cincinnati and Kathie Newell, of Dayton. They have enjoyed gardening, traveling, dinner with classmates, and family dinners and reunions. Richard retired into woodworking and Doris still enjoys sewing.