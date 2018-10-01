Erickson, Gifford announce engagement

XENIA — Kayla Erickson of Whitewood, SD and Zachary Gifford of Xenia announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be’s parents are Roy Erickson of Rapid City, SD and Barbara and Daniel Moore of Whitewood, SD. The future groom’s parents are Wynn and Paula Gifford of Xenia. Groom’s mother is deceased.

The future bride received a BS in history and Bible in 2005 and a MS in Secondary Education in 2007. Both degrees from Pensacola Christian College. Erickson is a music teacher at Black Hills Christian Academy in Spearfish, SD.

The groom-to-be has a degree in pre-seminary Bible from Cedarville University. He is currently enrolled in the Biblical and Theological Studies Seminary program through Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Gifford is a manager at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Spearfish, SD.

The couple will marry 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at Countryside Church in Spearfish, SD.