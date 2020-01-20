Entertainment Digest

Reds Caravan

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of the Cincinnati Reds organization on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. The visit will begin with a question and answer session, followed by an autograph session. Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 450 fans in attendance. Standing room will also be available for additional guests who wish to listen to the question and answer session.

One lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2020 Opening Day game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26.

Infielder Mike Moustakas; manager David Bell; minor league outfielder Narciso Crook; roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller; broadcaster Thom Brennaman; President & COO Phil Castellini; and Vice President & Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman are scheduled to appear at the museum stop.

38th annual American Field Service Cooking School

CENTERVILLE — Chefs from five restaurants all located in Dayton’s historic Oregon District will share their culinary skills in “cook and dine” classes in the 38th annual American Field Service (AFS) Cooking School. Proceeds from the annual cooking school benefit the Dayton area team of AFS Intercultural Programs’ high school student exchanges as well as the Dayton Foundation’s Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The five cooking classes and dinners will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Mondays, Feb. 3 through March 9 in the Consumer Science room at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St. in Centerville. Featured chefs include Liz Valenti of Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, Margot Blondet of Salar Resturant, Patrick and Casey Van Voorhis of Grist, Melissa Deaton of Dublin Pub and Jeff Robinson and Amy Haverstick of Jay’s Seafood.

All classes combine culinary demonstrations by the chefs with hands-on participation by each student in groups of four with individualized chef supervision. Classes concludes with a sit-down dinner that students helped prepare.The cost is $55 per person, per class. Classes are limited to 20 students. For availability of classes and more information call or text Nell Petry at 937 469-1774 or email her at AFScooking2@gmail.com. Visit https://afs.org for information about AFS Intercultural Programs.

Extended museum hours

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will provide an option to visit during the evening on the first Thursday of each month.

During these select evenings from 5-8 p.m., the museum will also offer the public an opportunity to get an up-close look at a different aircraft from the collection each month.

The museum will open the cockpit of the B-1B Lancer on Feb. 6 and offer an opportunity to learn more about the bomber from museum volunteer Don Chislaghi, who has over 40 years of engineering experience in the research, development, and acquisition of aeronautical systems.

Call for Entries

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs is announcing a call for entries for an upcoming show titled “Dare 2B a Little Square (take 2).” Artists are invited to submit up to three original 2-D art that is six-inches by six-inches and/or 3-D art that is six-inches by six-inches by six-inches in any media. The art, entry forms, which are available on the gallery’s blog and Facebook page, and fees should be delivered to the gallery in-person, 100 Corry St., by Monday, Feb. 24. The entry fee is $10 for one submitted piece and $5 for each additional piece. The show will run from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Friday, April 24. The artist reception will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 20.

The regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday with extended hours for special events. For more information, call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com, or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/villageartisans.

Fairborn Area Historical Society presentation

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will present a presentation highlighting the history of the Miami Valley Military History Museum. It is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

Air Force Marathon

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 23rd Annual Air Force Marathon weekend will begin Thursday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept. 21.

Events will begin Thursday, Sept. 19 with the Sports and Fitness Expo, held through Friday, Sept. 20 at the Wright State University Nutter Center. Breakfast of Champions will take place 8-10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20; the Gourmet Pasta Dinner is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

The Tailwind Trot and 5K race will begin 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively Friday, Sept. 20. The 10K race will take place 6:30 a.m. followed by the full and half marathons at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. For more information about the Air Force Marathon, visit www.usafmarathon.com.

XACT Art Gallery open

XENIA — The Xenia art gallery at Xenia Area Community Theater is open 12-4 p.m. Thursdays, 12-6 p.m. Fridays and 12-4 p.m. Saturdays at 45 E. Second Street. The gallery features a variety of paintings, wood workings, homemade greeting cards, jewelry and crafts for sale. Drawing and painting classes are available as well.

Trivia with a twist

BEAVERCREEK — Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar will host “Trivia with a Twist” 7 p.m. every Wednesday, 2776 Centre Drive. Participants can see fun, energetic hosts for games, prizes and challenging trivia.

Free yoga at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — A free Yoga and Heartfulness Meditation Class is held at the Mall at Fairfield Commons 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every Saturday in Macy’s Court. The weekly fitness class will teach participants the fundamentals of posture, alignment, breathing techniques and meditation.

Send entertainment items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send entertainment items to editor@xeniagazette.com.