Cat of the week: Cruiser

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes. The shelter is now open to the public, but animals are seen by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing, to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet, or to see if an appointment is needed before visiting. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. The dog adoption fee is $135 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping, and current year registration. The cat adoption fee is $90 and includes a vet exam, vaccinations, FELV testing, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.

Photo courtesy GCAC Cruiser is a 1 year old male domestic short-haired cat. He weighs five pounds and has a black and white coat. Cruiser is looking for a new home. If interested in adopting Cruiser, visit co.greene.oh.us — Departments — Animal Control — Adoptions — Cat Adoptions and submit an application for a meet and greet.