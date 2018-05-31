Cat of the week: Jewel

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Jewel is recently a single mom, now an empty-nester looking for a home. This brown mackerel domestic short-haired kitty would love to spend lazy days in a window sill and take long naps in somebody’s lap. She is 1 year old, vet-checked and adoption-ready. Looking for a long time commitment of lazy days in the window sill and long naps in someone’s lap! https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_jewel.jpg Submitted photo Jewel is recently a single mom, now an empty-nester looking for a home. This brown mackerel domestic short-haired kitty would love to spend lazy days in a window sill and take long naps in somebody’s lap. She is 1 year old, vet-checked and adoption-ready. Looking for a long time commitment of lazy days in the window sill and long naps in someone’s lap!