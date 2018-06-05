State approves pot dispensary for Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A medical marijuana dispensary was approved for the City of Beavercreek this week.

Harvest of Ohio, LLC was one of 56 provisional licenses awarded by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy and will have six months to demonstrate compliance with the dispensary operational requirements to obtain a certificate of operation. The business is to be located at 4370 Tonawanda Trail.

The city currently has a moratorium on any type of medical marijuana business, which it enacted in January. It is due to expire in July but it is not likely it would prevent Harvest of Ohio from opening up unless the city wanted to fight it in court, City Manager Pete Landrum said.

Prior to the moratorium being passed by city council, the city in November signed off on Harvest of Ohio’s application, saying a dispensary was a conditional use in the city.

“The moratorium was after the fact,” Landrum said. “It would not prevent them from opening up.”

The city does have a couple options, Landrum said. It could ban all medical marijuana operations and risk being sued by Harvest of Ohio. It could ban such operations moving forward and “grandfather” in Harvest of Ohio. Or it could allow the moratorium to expire and allow future medical marijuana operations.

Regardless of how the city proceeds, Harvest of Ohio will still have to have plans approved by the Beavercreek Planning Commission before it can open.

In all, four applications were submitted for Greene County, three in Beavercreek, one in Fairborn, and one in Yellow Springs. Cresco Labs was earlier awarded a cultivation license in Yellow Springs.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

