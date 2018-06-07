Recent CU grad leading conference in India

CEDARVILLE — While most 2018 alumni will be settling into new jobs this summer, one recent Cedarville University graduate will be leading a business leadership training conference in India.

Business management major Joseph Cross from Marysville, who graduated in May, is preparing to travel to Chennai, India, with a group of three business students: Daniel Cable, Whitney O’Brien and AJ Ervin. They will lead an eight-day intercultural leadership development training conference July 6-19 for a group of Indian business students.

Cross and his team will present former academic vice president Lt. Gen., USAF (Ret.) Loren Reno’s leadership model as discussed in his book, “10 Leadership Maneuvers” specifically in relation to ethical business management. Throughout the training, Indian students will develop a personal leadership model and discuss the application of these principles in both Indian and American cultural settings.

At the end of 2017, Cross began a small business, Cross Culture Connection (CCC), with a focus on intercultural business. Cross established a connection with Robert William, CEO of Pennsylvania Center of International Exchange and Partnership (PCIEP), who was also considering an exchange trip between business students at Cedarville University and in the Chennai region of India. Cross began pursuing this opportunity and strategized how a business partnership could be an effective way of crossing cultural divides.

“We want to help students learn how to lead and think critically,” Cross said. “Cedarville University and business students in Chennai will be able to see how others in the world think.”

Cross sees potential for an extensive partnership in the Chennai region in the future.

“I am very excited for the possibility of developing a long-term relationship with these students,” he said, “and developing an organization here on campus in which we are able to use our business skills to serve others internationally.”