The sparkly lanyard

I carried two sets of keys for several months/years after the sudden death of my husband. It’s one of those quirky things I did to feel safer. After all, if I lost one set, I’d have a backup.

I drive a car that has a push button starter. The keys simply have to be on your person for it to turn on the car. If you try to lock the car with the keys in it, the car won’t follow through and will beep to alert you to the situation. The door will automatically unlock when you touch the handle.

I had left the car, locking the door, and entered Rural King for a shopping expedition. Upon returning to the car laden with purchases, I touched the handle and nothing happened. With a quick search of my purse and person, it was evident that somewhere in the parking lot or store, I had lost my keys. I wasn’t carrying my spare set either. Retracing my steps in the store and inquiring at customer service yielded no results.

Who to call? My children couldn’t leave their jobs and were over 45 minutes away. All my other potential rescuers were also at work. It was a chilly day in April and I was not wearing a coat. Taking a deep breathe, I called a co-worker and explained the situation. She found someone heading out for lunch to pick me up.

I made a new friend that day named Julie. After retrieving my extra set at home, we returned to the store. Julie had never been to Rural King. She scoured the store with me once more looking for black lanyard with sparkly jewels on it.

It’s been about 3 years as of the writing of this article and my keys have never been found. BUT I found great new friend that day, and Julie discovered a store with great prices on dog food. (She is a major animal lover.)

I still have hopes they will turn up someday. Won’t THAT make a great story?

I’m sharing today a easy fix snack I call “Puppy Chow.” If you can get past the reality that it really does resemble doggie kibble, I think you’ll enjoy it. And if you find a sparkly lanyard somewhere in Rural King, would you let me know? — Confectionately yours, Sue

PUPPY CHOW

9 c. Rice or Corn Chex cereal

1/4 c. butter or margarine

1 c. semisweet chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 c. peanut butter

1-1/2 c. powdered sugar

In a large bowl, measure cereal. Melt butter, peanut butter, and chocolate chips in the microwave on high for 1 minute. Stir until smooth and microwave about 30 seconds longer until mixture is smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour mixture over cereal and stir to coat well. Pour into 2 gallon re-closeable bag. Add powdered sugar, close bag, and shake until all pieces are coated. Spread on wax paper to cool. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.

Note: I buy opaque decorated cellophane bags to put it in when I give it as a gift to increase the eye appeal of this recipe.

By Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.

