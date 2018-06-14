Faith Methodist holding blood drive

XENIA — Faith Community United Methodist Church will hold a community blood drive 2-6 p.m. Monday, June 18 in the community center, 100 Country Club Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” T-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from Monday, June 11 through Saturday, July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Summer is a time of no high school blood drives, family vacation travel, and increased outdoor activities. All this can disrupt donation schedules and impact supply. Donors who miss an appointment are asked to reschedule when you possible.

Everyone who registers to donate blood through Saturday, Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.