A patriotic tree

XENIA — An old ash tree in Shawnee Park was carved into a bald eagle as part of the city’s adopt-a-tree program.

The tree, near the restrooms, was adopted by VFW Post 2402 and carved by Matt Missey of Ohio Tree Carving in New London.

Once the eagle is completed, an American flag will be carved into the tree and it will be painted red, white, and blue. Other trees in the park have been marked as candidates for carving as well.