CSU wins two HBCU Digest awards

WILBERFORCE — Central State University was recognized for its strong academic and athletic prowess at the annual HBCU Digest Awards.

The university’s college of business earned the distinction of Best Business Program of the Year while hurdler Juan Scott was named Male Athlete of the Year.

CSU President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, the 2016 Female President of the Year award recipient, called this year’s honors a tribute to each award winner’s hard work and commitment of excellence.

“Our college of business continues to be innovative and dynamic in its efforts to provide a quality academic experience for our students,” she said. “Under the leadership of Dr. Fidelis Ikem, our program has provided tremendous opportunities for our students to learn the necessary skills needed in order to work at top-level organizations after graduation.”

Renowned for its training and job placement of Central State students, CSU’s College of Business has instituted a wide variety of programs which includes the Ohio Summer Banking Institute. In partnership with Union Savings Banks and the Ohio Bankers League, the 10-week summer internship program trains and places Central State students in banks around the region.

HBCU Digest is a national publication dedicated to covering Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The 2018 HBCU Digest Awards were held on June 22 at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore.