Roots coalition hosting garden, nutrition sessions

XENIA — The Greene County Community Roots Coalition will be hosting free education sessions focusing on the community garden and nutrtion 5-6 p.m. Thursday, July 12 at Lexington Park, weather permitting.

Community Roots is a partnership between Greene County Public Health (GCPH), the City of Xenia, Central State University Extensions and Ohio State University Extensions Office.

A critical barrier to healthy lifestyles in Xenia and other communities across Greene County is food insecurity, according to GCPH officials. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. According to an article from the Journal of Nutrition, most adults living in food insecurity households report being unable to afford balanced meals. There are studies that show that food insecurities can also lead to adverse health effects for both adults and children, including chronic illness, along with developmental and mental health problems.

Lexington Park’s community garden has five raised beds with a variety of tomatoes, peppers, herbs, cucumbers, pumpkins, and peas. The gardens are free and provide communal gardening space for Xenia’s East End community. These educational sessions are intended to increase nutritional awareness, promote gardening, encourage community engagement, and help in the revitalization of Lexington Park.

For more information on Community Roots and upcoming educational sessions, contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or jdrew@gcph.info.