UPDATE: Speed, alcohol possible factors in motorcycle crash

XENIA TOWNSHIP — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper said speed and alcohol may have been factors in the motorcycle crash and run-over that happened just before 10 p.m. June 27 on US Route 35 eastbound.

OSHP — Xenia Post Trooper Jaysen Kelly said the motorcyclist, who sustained road rash all over his body and facial injuries, was talking at the scene. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Kelly said he did not see a helmet on the man or at the scene near the Upper Bellbrook Road exit.

Kelly said he talked to a witness of the accident, who was driving a Jeep. The witness said he or she was traveling south on Trebein Road when the motorcyclist, in a group of three motorcycles, passed him or her at a high rate of speed.

Around mile marker 7 on US 35, Kelly said, the motorcyclist allegedly lost control when his motorcycle slid into the median, leaving him in the middle of the left lane.

The witness ultimately drove over top of the man, who he or she didn’t see in the lane. Kelly said the witness-driver probably didn’t make contact with the man or barely grazed him. A truck behind the witness swerved and missed the man.