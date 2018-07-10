Caldwell, Sticka sentenced in June

XENIA — Defendants were sentenced in Greene County Common Pleas Court in June under the following specifications.

D’Angelo Caldwell

Beavercreek Police Department responded to a situation at Fairfield Commons Mall Feb. 1 after Caldwell, from Detroit, Mich., allegedly used counterfeit credit cards to make purchases. He was allegedly driving a stolen car from a Detroit rental car business.

After Caldwell pleaded guilty to eight counts of forgery, the defendant was sentenced June 12 to five years community control to include basic probation supervision for five years and jail for six months. Defendant is entitled to 128 days jail time credit.

After pleading guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree-felony, the defendant was sentenced June 8 to five years community control to include basic probation supervision. Defendant’s $125,000 bond was released.

Jillian Sticka

Sticka, of Xenia, pleaded guilty to three counts of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree-felony, May 2. She was sentenced June 26 to five years community control, specifically to include basic probation supervision, 40 hours of community service and six months in jail. She is entitled to 145 days jail time credit. Sticka’s $200,000 no 10 percent bond was released.

Justin Smith

Smith pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, and was ordered June 28 to serve a term of four years at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Defendant is entitled to 89 days jail time credit. His $75,000 no 10 percent bond was released. Cedarville Police Department responded to the Feb. 2 offense.