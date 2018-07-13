Xenia woman makes 100th blood donation

XENIA — Vicky Waldren still cherishes a special gift from her father-in-law Harry Waldren. It serves as a sparkling reminder of how she became a “Donor for Life.”

When the Xenia resident made her milestone 100th lifetime donation July 3 at the Dayton Community Blood Center it was in his honor.

“It’s in memory of my father-in-law,” said Vicky. “He was a good old guy. It’s a tribute to him. He was the one the one that got me donating blood.”

Harry Waldren passed away many years ago, but Vicky still follows his example.

“My father-in-law was a Shriner and we would go down to the Shrine to give blood quite often,” she said. She recalled that members could earn service points to be redeemed for gifts. As an active Shriner, Harry had earned plenty of points.

“One day he gave me his points and I got a half-carat diamond ring,” Vicky Waldren said. “I still have the ring.”

She and her husband, Fred, have been married nearly 49 years and have two daughters. Vicky Waldren has retired after 25 years with Chase Bank.

“I do a lot of sewing,” she said of her favorite pastime. “I embroider a lot.”

She’s been a dedicated donor at the Dayton CBC and still tries to average three donations per year.

“It takes an hour,” she said. “I am doing it for someone else that needs my blood.”