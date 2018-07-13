Search for Coe evidence at Sugarcreek MetroPark ends

BELLBROOK — The three-day search at Sugarcreek MetroPark for evidence relating to the Chelsey Coe case has ended.

Detective Jeff Muncy of the Miamisburg Police Department stated that during their search, they did not find any evidence relating to Coe. He did mention that they are still looking at digital evidence from their last search off of lower Miamisburg Road.

The FBI, Miamisburg Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and MetroPark Police began their search July 10. The park was closed to the public during the search.

Coe, 25, disappeared last August and Sugarcreek MetroPark is one of the last places she was seen.

Coe is one of five women who’ve disappeared within a 35-mile radius over recent months.

Story courtesy of our partners at WDTN.

