Elks host veterans’ appreciation event

Xenia Elks Lodge 668 held their 5th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day July 14 at the Dayton VA Center for more than 80 residents that suffer from PTSD, alcohol or drug addiction. The event included a cookout, corn hole tournament, and entertainment by the Just-N-Tyme Band. More than 23 Elks members, families and friends participated in the event. Pictured: Tim Sease, Kim Lange, Gary McLaughlin, Karen Robinson, Jim Lange, Brent Avey, Linda McLaughlin and Ed Livesay.