PETA wants Bob Evans Farms investigated

XENIA — The world’s largest animal rights organization wants local authorities to look into how Bob Evans Farms in Xenia Township treats its sows.

In a letter dated July 18, PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — is asking City of Xenia Prosecutor Ron Lewis to investigate the company’s slaughter practices on Birch Road in Xenia Township after it obtained a U.S. Department of Agriculture report revealing possible violations.

The letter asks Lewis to file criminal cruelty to animals charges against the facility and the workers responsible for the animals’ suffering, as appropriate.

“These disturbing revelations show that these pigs suffered prolonged, agonizing deaths at Bob Evans Farms,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is calling for a criminal investigation on behalf of the sows who suffered at this facility and the members of the public who care about them.”

The notice of intended enforcement (NOIE) was sent from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to Bob Evans Farms plant manager Eric Winkle March 22. It alleged that on March 21 the plant showed a “failure to effectively implement humane methods of slaughtering and handling of animals in a matter that complies with the regulator requirements prescribed by the Federal Meat Inspection Act (FMIA) and the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA).”

The NOIE detailed how a captive bolt gun was used on a sow three times, which allegedly violated Title 9 of the Code of Federal Regulations, which states in part, “The captive bolt stunners shall be applied to the livestock in accordance with this section so as to produce immediate unconsciousness in the animals before they are shackled, hoisted, thrown, cast, or cut. The animals shall be stunned in such a manner that they will be rendered unconscious with a minimum of excitement and discomfort.”

Lewis said July 19 that since the alleged violations took place in the township, he will forward the information to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, which will then decide whether to pursue charges.

Winkle did not immediately return calls.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

