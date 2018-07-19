100 raffle tickets left to support addiction recovery

BEAVERCREEK — One hundred tickets remain in the raffle that supports a local addiction recovery ministry program.

Community members who buy a $50 raffle ticket through Day Springs Ministry Church have the chance to win a three-year lease on a 2018 vehicle.

Lynne Carroll, who facilitates the addiction education class — Awareness, Choice and Truth (ACT) — at the Beavercreek church said she’s discouraged ticket sales are slow.

“I know there are more families out there that are affected by addiction who may want to purchase a ticket,” she said. “The odds are better than the lottery! Folks could go in halves with someone and purchase a ticket. It is for a good cause.”

The raffle includes the choice of a free three-year lease on a 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE, with credit approval, or the choice of $7,500 in cash. Taxes, title, fees and insurance become the responsibility of the winner.

Tickets can be purchased at Day Springs Ministry Church, 3182 Rodenbeck Drive, 937-431-1859 or 937-903-3459; Classic Country Radio, 23 E. Second St., Xenia, 866-372-3531; or Superior Hyundai, 2170 Heller Drive, Beavercreek, 888-320-6489.

The winning ticket out of 300 will be drawn and announced on Classic Country Radio when tickets are sold out. Weekly updates will be announced and can also be found on the church’s website, www.dayspring.cc.

All ticket sales benefit ACT, which meets at the church 5:30-7:15 p.m. on Saturdays. Interested persons can register for the program series by calling the church at 937-431-1859 and leaving their name and number. Classes are free; a meal is provided.

“The program offers a combination of evidence-based curriculum along with faith ‘friendly’ curriculum that empowers folks with tools that can assist with overcoming addiction. It is not a meeting, it is not treatment — it is education,” Carroll said. “Knowledge is power. It is a weapon to use against addiction — the more knowledge you have, the more power you have.”

