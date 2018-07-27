Newspaper staff to photograph all place winners

XENIA — The Xenia Daily Gazette and its Greene County Newspaper staff will be photographing 4-H, Cloverbud, FFA and Open Class award winners of all ages one day during the Greene County Fair. Those award photos will appear in print following the fair. All levels of winners are welcome.

There will be one scheduled date for winners to bring their awards and or project to the Assembly Building during the fair to have their photograph taken: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2

Photos will appear in our post-fair publication two weeks following the Greene County Fair. Come prepared with a list of all awards, age, club, school and residence or fill out our form.

Photos will also be available for purchase on our website following the fair. Visit www.xeniagazette.com, browse the photos, and find your friend or family member’s award photo. Click and purchase.

Because of the large number of events to cover at the fair, The Gazette is asking that if you cannot come to the Assembly Building during these times to be sure to get a photo and information returned to us no later than noon Monday, Aug. 6. Email them to editor@xeniagazette.com or drop them off at our office at 1836 W. Park Square.

Photos will appear in the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current.

Also note that staff will be taking many photos all week at the fair. Some photos will make it in print, while others will not. Please visit us on the web to browse our photos. For more information call 937-372-4444.