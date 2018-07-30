Hard work and dedication pay off

XENIA — The Swine Showmanship started off the swine events July 29. After a few mic glitches and class confusion the show started with little delay.

Early in the show, there was confusion regarding which exhibitors were in which class. D’zyer Pfeifer of Jamestown began showing in class 3. She was assigned to class 3 on Saturday when she checked the list. Saturday night, exhibitors were added causing classes to change. Pfeifer was now assigned to class 4.

She made it to the top two placings in class 3 before the swine committee realized she was in the wrong class. They did not allow her to place in class 3.

After explaining the confusion, Pfeifer was allowed to show in class 4. She ended up placing first in her class.

She said, “I was a little embarrassed at first.”

Pfeifer has been involved in fair for five years and is a pro at balancing her time. Between track, high school and work, she always puts her animals first.

Sydnee Deyo of Jamestown has learned to put her animals first during softball season. Deyo made time to practice with her hogs after every softball game, even in the dark.

This year was her second year of swine showmanship. Last year she did not place, but was hoping for improvement this year.

Deyo said, “I needed to keep my eyes on the judge and not cross over while showing.”

To prepare for this year, Deyo had her family help her practice. She explained, one person would act like the judge while she showed her hog.

Getting closer to fair, Deyo was worried about her two hogs. One was under-weight and the other was over-weight. She separated the hogs to keep their feeding under control.

When it was time to show, she had no problems with their weight. Deyo placed first in her showmanship class.

The judge said, “It was a tough decision, both exhibitors were mistake free” when it came down to the top two in her class.

Showmanship focuses on the exhibitor’s ability to control their animal in the ring and being able to show off all qualities of their animal.

The judge explained, “Showmanship starts from day one. Exhibitors must work with their animals for many hours.”

Deyo’s dedication to working with her hog is shown through her improvement this year.

The Swine Showmanship was concluded with Adam Cline winning Grand Champion in showmanship.

Dalton Bull won first in his class after the judge had him and his opponent do various showmanship tests, like exchanging utensils. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_DSCF3603NEW.jpg Dalton Bull won first in his class after the judge had him and his opponent do various showmanship tests, like exchanging utensils. D’zyer Pfeifer of Jamestown showing for the second time after there was confusion on which class she was to show in. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_DSCF3634NEW.jpg D’zyer Pfeifer of Jamestown showing for the second time after there was confusion on which class she was to show in. Natalie Jones | Greene County News Sydnee Deyo of Jamestown keeping her eyes on the judge during Swine Showmanship. Her concentration paid off by winning first in her class. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_DSCF3642NEW.jpg Natalie Jones | Greene County News Sydnee Deyo of Jamestown keeping her eyes on the judge during Swine Showmanship. Her concentration paid off by winning first in her class.

Two girls win first in their class