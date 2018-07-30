New quality director named

XENIA & BEAVERCREEK — Frank Farkash works to make a difference in patient care at all levels as the new quality director for Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center.

Farkash began his career in critical care because he was drawn to helping people. He was inspired to attend nursing school at Southern Adventist University and worked to achieve his master’s degree.

Farkash came to Kettering Health Network in 2016 after working in a trauma center in Chattanooga, Tenn. He then worked in the critical care unit at Kettering Medical Center and later served as ICU manager at Greene Memorial Hospital before accepting his new role as quality director in April.

“This is an exciting time here in Greene County with all the growth at Soin and the care close to home at Greene. I am learning so much in this new role,” said Farkash. “My goal is to build on the great care at all levels of patient care – nursing, environmental services and facilities.”

He praises the leadership and staff at both hospitals for working together at all levels of care.

“Our team strives every day to be the best healthcare system in the state, area and Greene County,” he added. “Our goal is to always provide the highest level of care possible.”

The new quality director explained his clinical background provides him extra insight into all aspects of care and an ability to focus on working with physicians and staff of all levels each day.

“My goal is to follow the day-to-day heroes at the heart of our care staff,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where a patient is receiving service – inpatient, outpatient or anywhere in the hospitals – we have that same standard throughout. I am here to empower my teams.”

His goal is to have personal growth in his new role every day, “I believe that is possible thanks to the support of staff and administration.”

Farkash and his wife, a nurse practitioner with the Kettering Health Network, live in Beavercreek close to family. They both enjoy spending time biking and being involved at the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“I enjoy taking care of people and serving them the best way possible each day,” said Farkash.