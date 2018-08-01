Fair festive for families

Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Fair kicked off with the popular Kidde Calf and Calf Scrambles July 29 after a line up of swine showmanship and open class feeder and dairy calf shows.