Fair festivities for all

Audrey Renner was crowned and belled as the 2018-19 Beef Queen.

Greene County Fair Board Member Amy Test presented Brad Eakle with the Greene County Ag Society Scholarship.

Greene County Junior Fair Board President Brad Eakle presented the Friend of the Jr. Fair Board Award to Kent Campbell, Greene County Cattlemen member and owner of Kent’s Feed Barn.

Care Flight flew a pass-over of the July 29 night crowd before landing in the mid-field where everyone was invited to come visit with crew members.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer enjoying the Calf Scramble.